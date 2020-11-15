JANESVILLE — The local Homeless Intervention Task Force will host a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Lot G at Blackhawk Technical College's Central Campus, 6004 S. County Road G, between Beloit and Janesville.
The event is being held during national Hunger and Homelessness Awareness week. The purpose of the event is to raise awareness and show support for those who experience homelessness and the agencies who serve them.
“The candlelight vigil is our opportunity to recognize the suffering of those who face homelessness, as well as, our opportunity to commit to working together to lift up those who need us,” says Tammy DeGarmo, executive director of Project 16:49 and task force chairperson.