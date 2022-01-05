Multiple candidates will be running for local offices in the April 5 election following Tuesday night’s filing deadline, according to the Rock County, City of Beloit and Town of Beloit clerk’s offices.
Beloit City Council
Five candidates for Beloit City Council will appear on the ballot, including incumbents Regina Dunkin and Kevin Leavy along with challengers Kevin Day, Genia Stevens and Markese Terrell. A total of four seats will be available in the spring election and two incumbents will not seek reelection, including Vice President Brittany Keyes and longtime councilor Mark Preuschl.
Keyes had originally signaled an intention to run when contacted by the Beloit Daily News in November, but did not receive ballot certification ahead of Tuesday’s filing deadline, according to the City of Beloit Clerk-Treasurer’s Office. Keyes said Wednesday the decision not to run was a “family decision.”
Day and Stevens have not sought council seats before while Terrell fell just short of winning a seat at the city’s highest board in April of 2021.
A random ballot placement drawing will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday at City Hall, 100 State St. for the order of which candidates will appear on the ballot.
Day, 54, did not previously announce his candidacy prior to Tuesday’s deadline, while the other incumbents and challengers all signaled their plans ahead of time as previously reported by the Beloit Daily News. .
In an interview with the Beloit Daily News on Wednesday, Day said he wanted to run to continue to make Beloit a better place to work, live and play. He currently serves as the Senior Vice President of Construction Services at Corporate Contractors Incorporated (CCI) and has been a board member of the Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation (GBEDC) since 2014.
“I am a proud Beloit citizen of almost 50 years and I wanted to represent the community,” Day said. “I think it’s a great community and I want it to grow and I want to create opportunities for everyone. We have great momentum. I don’t want to lose that and continue to push forward.”
Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors
Town of Beloit Clerk Karry DeVault confirmed incumbents Steve Heumiller and Carl McMillan, along with challenger Linda Ross have certified for ballot placement in the upcoming spring race. Two seats are open for election on the Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors.
City of Beloit Rock County Board Supervisor Districts
District 9: Incumbent supervisor Louis Peer will seek reelection unopposed.
District 11: Incumbent supervisor Janelle Crary did not file candidate paperwork or a notice of noncandidacy and currently no candidate is on the ballot. Crary can run as a write-in candidate, according to the Rock County Clerk’s Office.
District 12: Incumbent Jacob Taylor will not seek reelection and challengers April Whitledge and Lucas Carter will face off.
District 13: Incumbent Wayne Gustina will not seek reelection
District 14: Incumbent supervisor Shirley Williams did not file candidate paperwork or a notice of noncandidacy and currently challenger Mike Zoril is the only candidate that will appear on the ballot. The clerk’s office confirmed Williams can run as a write-in candidate.
District 15: Beloit City Councilor and incumbent supervisor Keven Leavy will run unopposed.
District 16: Incumbent Yuri Rashkin will run unopposed.
District 17: Incumbent Robert Potter will face challenger Kim Schneider.