Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes makes a campaign stop to visit supporters at CheezHEAD Brewing in Beloit on Friday. Barnes is running against U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in the general election on Nov. 8.

 Anthony Wahl/Adams Publishing Group

JANESVILLE—What many local voters might remember most about candidates running for Wisconsin and U.S. Congressional offices is whatever they’ve seen and read in the millions of dollars of campaign advertising that for months has blared from their TVs and phones.

But in the final week before the Nov. 8 midterm election, candidates marked their late campaign trail through Rock County with evidence that their own races continue to be a scrum that could be won and lost in the smaller cities and rural fringes of Wisconsin.