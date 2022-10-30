JANESVILLE—What many local voters might remember most about candidates running for Wisconsin and U.S. Congressional offices is whatever they’ve seen and read in the millions of dollars of campaign advertising that for months has blared from their TVs and phones.
But in the final week before the Nov. 8 midterm election, candidates marked their late campaign trail through Rock County with evidence that their own races continue to be a scrum that could be won and lost in the smaller cities and rural fringes of Wisconsin.
Democrat Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is running against incumbent U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, stopped off Friday at CheezHEAD Brewing in downtown Beloit. On Sunday, Johnson, along with Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, spent part of his day Sunday addressing people at a park in Clinton.
Barnes spoke for about 15 minutes on Friday to a friendly crowd of about 100, most of whom wore campaign buttons stamped with his portrait. As Barnes’s staff handed the crowd stacks of campaign window signs, he largely pleaded a case for mobilizing the vote, and early voting—especially in smaller and rural voting wards, where just a handful of voters can tip the scales.
Evers plans a visit in Beloit today, Monday, and that follows a stop he made at a local labor union hall in Janesville last week. Barnes intends to hit up a small coffee shop in Janesville in the coming week, his campaign said.
Robert LaFleur, a Beloit resident and anthropology and history professor who attended Barnes’s stop on Friday, grew up in Minnesota in the 1970s. He watched some political candidates in that era throw much of their campaign effort at urban voters in Minneapolis.
Some of those candidates, he said, would run away with the urban vote only to get pounded in dozens of smaller rural districts. LaFleur, a Barnes supporter, pointed to a handful of toss-up or near-toss up races, including the race between Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and challenger Tim Michels.
“It’s important for candidates to come to places like Beloit. It’s obvious to all of us,” LaFleur said. “Previous (Democrat) candidates, like in the 2016 (presidential) election, I liked them very much, but they didn’t come to Beloit.”
The First Congressional District in southern Wisconsin is now under redistricting that could give Rock County voters significantly more clout in the race between incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil and Ann Roe, both Janesville-area residents.
In all, the re-districting added 15,000 more Rock County voters in Janesville and Beloit and their outlying rural collar communities.
Beloit and Janesville, with a combined population of about 100,000, have in years past tended to skew Democratic in major Congressional and presidential elections.