BELOIT—Candidates have filed paperwork announcing their intentions to run for city council, town boards and village boards in Rock County.
Meanwhile the Town of Beloit extended its filing deadline for candidate applications.
In Wisconsin the last day to turn in candidate paperwork for the April 4 election was on Tuesday at 5 p.m., according to Town of Beloit Clerk Karry DeVault.
BeloitThere will be three city council seats up for election in April for the Beloit City Council.
On the city council, terms will expire for Clinton Anderson, Sherry Blakeley and Nancy V. Forbeck.
Blakeley and Forbeck will be seeking re-election on April 4, while Anderson will not be seeking re-election.
Earlier this week, Anderson was sworn in as the state representative for the 45th Assembly District.
Yusuf Adama is the third candidate who will be on the ballot running for Beloit City Council. Adama announced his intention to run in early December through a press release.
Town of BeloitDeVault announced on Wednesday that the deadline to turn in applications for the Town of Beloit election was extended for another 72 hours.
Incumbent Town Supervisor James Packard Jr. does not intend to seek re-election, but he did not file his Declaration of Candidacy form (EL-162) stating he will not run by the required deadline. Therefore the candidate filing deadline was extended until Friday at 5 p.m. Paperwork needs to be turned in to the clerk’s office at 2445 S. Afton Road.
The required paperwork can be found online via: https://elections.wi.gov/candidates/local/non-partisan. DeVault is available to answer questions via email at kdevault@townofbeloitwi.gov.
Village of ClintonIn the Village of Clinton, the position of village president and three village trustee positions are up for election in April.
The incumbent Tom Peterson will be running against Jeanette Troha for the village president position.
Troha is a current village trustee who also will be running for the position of village of trustee and village president. The other two village trustee incumbents, Filomena Brown and Stacy Beals, are not seeking re-election.
Other than Troha, two other candidates will be running for village trustee positions including Suzanne Dammen and Eric Barbour.
“If Troha has enough votes for both positions she would choose which position she would fill,” explained Jennifer Ciepley, village clerk. “If she obtains enough votes for village president and decides to continue as a village trustee, then Peterson would get the presidential position.”
Village of OrfordvilleIn the Village of Orfordville, the village president position and three trustee positions will be on the ballot on April 4.
“All of the incumbents are running for re-election on April 4,” said Sherri Waege, village clerk. “No other candidates turned in their applications in time for the deadline on Tuesday.”
Dennis Burtness, the current village president, will be running unopposed in the April election.
Village trustee incumbents Beth Schmidt, Nikki Tuffree and Cami Myers-Alstat will be running unopposed in the spring election.