BELOIT—Residents in Beloit were able to hear from candidates running for Beloit City Council on Tuesday night with a virtual forum taking place as incumbents and challengers weighed in on various issues facing the city.
Five candidates will be on the April 5 ballot, including incumbents Regina Dunkin and Kevin Leavy along with challengers Kevin Day, Genia Stevens and Markese Terrell. Four seats will be up for election on the council in the spring election and two incumbents will not seek reelection, including Vice President Brittany Keyes and longtime councilor Mark Preuschl.
Day and Stevens have not sought council seats before while Terrell fell just short of winning a seat on the council in April of 2021.
Opening remarks were made by Susan Adams, president of the League of Women Voters of Beloit and Steve Benton, interim president of the NAACP Beloit Branch 3251. The event was moderated by Beloit College professor and Beloit Police and Fire Commissioner Ron Watson.
Dunkin was not present due to a scheduling conflict, but issued a statement that was read by forum organizers in which she apologized for her absence.
“I love Beloit and have made it my home for more than 30 years. I am married and have three children and eight grandchildren. I am very involved and active in the Beloit community and throughout the State of Wisconsin. I look forward to continue helping Beloit to grow and prosper. I know that together we can build Beloit even stronger,” Dunkin’s statement reads.
The candidates were posed with various questions that ranged from improving citywide diversity in the workforce; how the city should allocate its annual budget and how to best spend dollars allocated as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
All candidates said the city needed to make responsible decisions when it came to approving the city’s annual budget, and to take great care in determining the one-time dollars seen from federal pandemic aid.
“As a councilor, you need to be able to put everything on the table,” Leavy said. “Whatever department it may be. We have to have our focus be on Beloit.”
Stevens stressed the need to allocate city dollars where they would be most effective.
“We have to be thinking about where we have the most need and where we can have the most impact,” Stevens said.
Terrell said the city should spend more on youth programming while Day said the city needed to support public safety by increasing police and fire department funds.
“I think the police and fire should be the focus,” Day said.
In terms of spending ARPA dollars, which the city is allocated $15.2 million, candidates had different visions in mind, but a common goal: Improving the City of Beloit for the long term, rather than having a short-term fix.
“It’s important that we get residents involved in the decision,” Leavy said.
Terrell urged the city spend the aid on addressing rising housing costs and finding ways to reach at-risk youth in the community.
“We need to hold more listening sessions before we spend a dime,” Terrell said. “We need to have a long-lasting impact.”
Day said pandemic aid should be spent on police and fire, addressing homelessness and supporting Beloit businesses.
“We need a plan in place. We have to look towards the future,” Day said.
Stevens said the city needs to spend ARPA dollars to find long-lasting ways of reducing homelessness in Beloit.
“We need a wrap-around program,” Stevens said.
Background on the candidates:
Day works as the Senior Vice President of Construction Services at Corporate Contractors Incorporated (CCI) and has been a board member of the Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation (GBEDC) since 2014.
Dunkin is the Community Relations Coordinator at Beloit Health System, and previously served on the School District of Beloit Board of Education from 2000 to 2006. She was first elected to council in 2016 and was named the first Black woman as council president in 2019.
Leavy currently works as the Food Service Director at Aramark Corp. and has a lengthy background in serving the Rock County area, having previously served on past city councils and the Janesville School District Board of Education. He also serves as the District 13 supervisor on the Rock County Board of Supervisors, a post that also will be up for election in April.
Stevens is the founder and executive director of Rock County Jumpstart, an organization which mentors and supports Black small business owners in the area. She also currently serves as a member of the Rock County Board of Supervisors representing District 17, with plans to run for District 13. She is the chair of the Beloit NAACP Economic Development Committee, co-chairperson of the Beloit NAACP Political Action Committee and as a member of the Beloit Equal Opportunities Commission.
Terrell works at Merrill Elementary School in the School District of Beloit and previously worked at Frito Lay for nearly a decade. He currently serves as the vice chairperson of the Beloit Equal Opportunities Commission and the chairperson of the Beloit NAACP Education Committee.
Tuesday’s forum was hosted by the League of Women Voters of Beloit and the NAACP Beloit Branch 3251. A virtual forum will be held Thursday for the School District of Beloit Board of Education candidates.