SOUTH BELOIT—Nomination papers are available for anyone who wants to run for an unexpired term on the South Beloit City Council.
Prospective candidates can circulate nomination petitions between Dec. 14 and Dec. 21 to collect voter signatures. The election for the seat will be held April 6, 2021.
City Council member Lori Duffy resigned her position on the council and moved out of state. Ryan Adleman was appointed to the council to fill her seat. Duffy’s term expires in 2023.
The 2021 candidates’ guide to consolidated elections can be found at the Illinois State Board of Elections website at www.elections.il.gov.