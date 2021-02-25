BELOIT—The public will hear from candidates for Beloit City Council and Beloit School District Board of Education during two virtual candidate forums set for next week ahead of the April 6 election.
Candidates for Beloit City Council will participate in the March 2 forum that will start at 6:30 p.m. School board candidates will follow later in the week with a forum set for March 4 at 6:30 p.m.
Each forum will last approximately 90 minutes and questions from the public can be submitted beforehand, but not during the events.
For city council, three seats are up for election. Incumbents Clinton Anderson, Sherry Blakeley and Nancy Forbeck are running against challengers John Petersen and Dayetoven Raleigh.
For school board, two seats are up for election. Incumbent Spencer Anderson, along with challengers Sean Leavy, Christine Raleigh and Gregg Schneider will seek office.
The forums are organized by the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce, Beloit NAACP, League of Women Voters and Wisconsin Health Professionals for Climate Action.
To register, visit greaterbeloitchamber.org.