BELOIT _ A virtual candidate’s forum for Assembly Districts 31 and 45 will be held from 6 - 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
This event will be live-streamed on the Facebook event page titled “Candidate Forum.”
Candidates featured will include Repubilcan incumbent Rep. Amy Loudenbeck of Assembly District 31 and her Democratic contender Elizabeth Lochner-Abel as well as Democratic incumbent Rep. Mark Spreitzer of District 45 and his contender Republican Tawny Gustina.
The event is sponsored by the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce, Beloit League of Women Voters, NAACP Beloit, Wisconsin Health Professionals for Climate Action and the Janesville League of Women Voters.
People can also join the Zoom meeting at this link:
The Meeting ID is 886 3668 2716 and the passcode is as follows: 936598
People can send questions to: jdmetter23@gmail.com. Questions will not be accepted during the live event.