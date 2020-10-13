BELOIT — Wisconsin Assembly District 45 Republican candidate Tawny Gustina is claiming the City of Beloit is discriminating against her campaign following a back-and-forth with city officials over the placement of political signs.
However, city staff say they treated the candidate in a courteous and fair manner.
In an interview Tuesday with the Beloit Daily News, Gustina said she first took issue with the city’s lack of code enforcement over a Black Lives Matter banner that was placed above Riverside Drive/Highway 51 on the Beloit College Powerhouse pedestrian bridge.
The sign was taken down from the bridge last week and now is placed on Flood Arena after the city contacted the college asking for the sign to be removed from the bridge. Shortly after the relocation, students at the college placed handmade signs supporting the BLM movement on the pedestrian bridge. Over the weekend, a Confederate flag was placed on the bridge by an unknown party.
Gustina said the city contacted her campaign last month regarding the improper placement of campaign signs along Cranston Road, and later was informed that a business was contacted regarding the size of a political sign along Riverside Drive. Gustina equated inaction by city staff regarding the BLM banner as biased, unfair treatment against her campaign.
“The whole situation would have never come up in the first place without questioning the BLM banners,” Gustina said. “They are picking and choosing who they want to represent.”
In an Oct. 6 article regarding the BLM sign issue, Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard stated that no notices of violations regarding political signs had been issued. In an email to Gustina’s campaign, Beloit Planning and Building Services Director Drew Pennington said the city looks to first gain compliance regarding political sign issues “through courtesy requests” before seeking official punitive action.
In the wake of the article, Gustina said she had received multiple comments on social media calling her a racist, bigot and other “nasty things.”
In response, Millard said the city treats “all candidates equally and fairly regardless of ideology or political affiliation.”
“Any suggestion of discrimination or untruthfulness by the City of Beloit is patently false,” Millard said. “The City of Beloit makes efforts to educate and communicate with parties before starting an enforcement process; the Gustina campaign was provided that courtesy in an act of good faith.”
Gustina said she had retained a Madison-based attorney to look into the issue further.
“I’m still attempting to figure out what I want to do as a citizen and a candidate,” Gustina said. “We are attempting to building a case against them. I feel this is absolutely inappropriate.”