BELOIT—As part of the upcoming Beloit Heritage Days event, renowned Beloit natives Cheryl and Jim Caldwell will present a film they created showcasing the lives of Beloit’s earliest African American community members.
A screening of the documentary, titled “Through Their Eyes: History of African Americans in Beloit 1836-1970,” will be shown at 1 p.m. on Sept. 11 at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.
Cheryl and Jim Caldwell created the film in 2011 to highlight the challenges and triumphs of African American families who lived in the City of Beloit from 1836 to 1970.
Cheryl Caldwell is the founder of the African American Historical Society of Beloit, a website that she launched in 2020 in an effort to record and share the history and memories of Black community members and their contributions to Beloit.
In a February interview with the Daily News, Cheryl Caldwell said she was motivated to bring more attention to the less often told parts of history and to share inspirational stories about how African American citizens persevered through many challenges over the years while establishing roots in Beloit.
Jim Caldwell is well known in the sports world, including as an NFL coach for the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts.
Refreshments will be provided at the event. For more information, visit www.beloitlibrary.org.
Heritage Days will be held Sept. 10—12 in Beloit and will feature multiple venues and activities. Activities will be featured at the Beloit Historical Society’s Lincoln Center, at Nature at the Confluence in South Beloit, at Visit Beloit’s new offices and at Beckman Mill.