BELOIT — Although Edwards Ice Arena remains closed for the time being, Beloit Youth Hockey Association (BYHA) President Dave Braasch said a meeting with city staff on Wednesday marked a positive step forward for both sides.
The city council took action to close Edwards at the beginning of the pandemic, with the city restricting gatherings on city property. Since the spring, some BYHA members raised concerns about the rink remaining closed as other communities, including Janesville, reopened ice arenas for organized activities.
The discontent came to a head following Monday’s council meeting when city staff referred to an outdated version of the association’s COVID-19 prevention and response plan. The plan quoted by Beloit Fire Department Deputy Chief Joe Murray was the association’s response plan from July, and included references to allowing players to remove masks once they got onto the ice.
“There was a lot of miscommunication there,” Braasch said. “We haven’t had the open lines of communication with the city. This was finally a time to discuss the reopening of the rink, and that came down to our pandemic response and prevention plan.”
Braasch said he and another association member are certified contact tracing agents, noting that additions to the COVID-19 plan would include an online tool used for checking players in; reiterating mask compliance, even when players are on the ice; and a self-screening tool for potential COVID-19 symptoms.
“They wanted to make sure everyone was wearing masks on the ice,” Braasch said. “We discussed that we are going to go into this slowly and start with on-ice practices, practice social distancing and maintain sanitation. From the association’s perspective, parents and the kids are taking this seriously.”
Currently, players are practicing at a rink in Belvedere, Illinois, but Braasch said kids and parents alike are passionate about reopening Edwards in Beloit to cut down on travel time.
“The kids just want to play hockey and we have to do everything we can to be prepared,” Braasch said. “We’re experiencing something that no one has ever been through in our lifetime. With the stresses at work and at home, passion tends to override logic. We need to keep it clean and we can’t play dirty. We have to work together.”