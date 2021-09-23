FORT ATKINSON—If you are looking for some serious fall fun, especially that which will wear children out, look no further than Busy Barns Adventure Farm, W7675 US Hwy 12.
The name of this wondrous haven is apt. If you go, you will be busy and the kids just might get tired.
The scenic site features a petting farm, pumpkin patch, corn maze, sunflower field, farm park and more. It’s a sought-out site for field trips, and many use it as a wedding and special event venue. The last time we visited we got to peek at the wedding reception underway in all its autumn splendor.
At the site, every type of exotic gourd as well as orange and yellow pumpkin and other goodies, are available for purchase.
During the fall Busy Barns is open weekends, Saturdays and Sundays, from 10 a.m.—5 p.m from Sept. 18 to Oct. 31, according to its website, https://www.busybarnsfarm.com.
There are admission prices for each person over age 1, and animal feed can be purchased at the gate to feed the many furry friends throughout the site. Some very friendly barn cats seemed un-phased by children picking them up and lugging them about as their adoring parents documented it via the phones. Even if children have cats at home, they seem especially intrigued by the Busy Barn cats.
Included in admission is a wagon ride out to the pumpkin patch and sunflower fields, which is my personal favorite.
After entering the fall haven on Sept. 19, our family—my husband Brent, daughter Alya, 12, and son Sawyer, 8, heard live music playing.
My husband and I rounded up some hot food—chili cheese dogs—as we sent the children to play on the myriad of slides, farm tractor tires, obstacle courses and other farm-inspired playground items challenging enough to entice even a 12-year-old.
There were vintage sports to play on site such as a tetherball. Oh, how I’ve missed those. I whipped that ball and beat both children quickly, resulting in one little ego-damaged 8-year-old. There were paint cans with elastic bands, corn hole games and many playhouses to climb through.
A corn maze awaited but I was fairly certain the children would get lost and we would have to venture in and find them and we instead preferred to enjoy our time recovering from tetherball in a shady spot.
After the children had enough physical activity to take the “edge” off, we boarded the wagon ride out to the pumpkin patch. There is nothing as wondrous, relaxing and bonding-with-my-fellow-humans experience as a leisurely wagon ride.
I like the side seats where I can sprawl my arms along the backs of tiring children, like a great hen spreading her wings over the nest and the captive birds. All the families were staring at each other, waiting to reach their destination to go hunting.
The ride included driving past the beautiful sunflower fields in full bloom. We were dropped off at the patch with endless pumpkin options to choose from. We were glad my husband had a Swiss Army knife although the pumpkins seemed to hop off the vines into our arms. We only selected two for the kids as we knew we would end up lugging them around after the wee arms were tired. There was also a spot for visitors to get pictures in the sunflower field or to stick their head in a painted sunflower scene to resemble the autumnal flower.
A day at Busy Barns was great for packing in all the fun fall has to offer into one great day.
It also had friendly staff who were eager to help and chat. Make sure to bring your energy and you won’t be disappointed at the fall oasis. It appears Busy Barns also has spring hours and attractions, so stay tuned.