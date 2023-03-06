BELOIT—Multiple business leaders, community leaders and volunteers will receive awards at the 96th Annual Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce Dinner, recognizing accomplishments and contributions to the community.
The awards recognize individual achievements as well as the giving spirit of the people in the greater Beloit community.
Some of the awards to be presented this year include:
Ken Hendricks Community Spirit Award—Named after the late co-founder of ABC Supply Company and other Beloit area businesses, this award honors an individual who has worked to improve the community through dedication, inspiration and volunteering of services.
Laurence Raymer Headliner Award—This award is presented to an individual who has worked to make positive advances in the Stateline Area through leadership and a desire for community improvements.
Small Business of the Year—Small businesses serve as the backbone of any community. Though they may not employ hundreds of people, they serve a vital purpose in the community.
Large Business of the Year—This award recognizes a large employer that has made a significant impact in the community through growth and service.
Entrepreneur of the Year—What would any business community be without the innovators and leaders who keep businesses moving forward? This award honors an entrepreneur who motivates and inspires.
Paulette Christensen Ambassador of the Year Award—This award goes to the Ambassador who has volunteered his or her time to the service of the business community as a chamber ambassador.
Rising Professional of the Year—This award goes to the member of the Rising Professionals group who has worked with the organization and with other businesses to make a positive impact on the community.
Non-Profit of the Year - Non-profit agencies are important to the community because they reflect the generosity and giving nature of the community. This award recognizes the work of non-profits and the spirit of the people behind these agencies.
The Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce has been honoring individuals and businesses with awards for as long as the chamber has existed.