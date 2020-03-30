—Dunkin (formerly Dunkin Donuts) is offering a free medium coffee to medical professionals who show a valid medical badge. The offer is good through April 30.

—Dollar General Stores will be offering a 10% discount to medical professionals, first responders and active National Guard members.

—Firehouse Subs in Beloit gave a 50% discount to the people at Community Health Systems/Beloit Area Community Health Center on a lunch order for staff at the medical facility.

—Schnuck’s grocery store chain, which has a store in Roscoe, donated $105,000 to support COVID-19 relief in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Missouri. The donation went to area United Way agencies, which will distribute to those in need.

