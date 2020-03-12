Those with area businesses and other organizations and institutions are doing whatever is necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Beloit Area Community Health Center announced Thursday it is limiting non-essential visitors to its facility.
“In addition, within our facility, we are disinfecting surfaces frequently, providing our staff with proper protective equipment and isolating anyone who presents to the clinic with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath,” said Ana Montoya, clinic communications specialist with Beloit Area Community Health Center.
The city of Beloit will not be hosting events that anticipate 50 or more attendees in close quarters and are encouraging other groups to do the same. It is also limiting out-of-state work-related travel, according to information from the city.
In addition to their regular cleaning, staff at the Stateline Family YMCA are increasing the amount of time spent on cleaning handles, doorknobs, tables and chairs.
“We do cleaning with a disinfectant which fights the human coronavirus, and we also encourage our members to not attend the Y if they are ill,” said Stateline Family YMCA President and CEO Ann Hankins.
Instructors have been reminding members to wipe down all equipment they are using and to wash their hands with the increasing amounts of antibacterial soap through the facility. While the YMCA hadn’t experienced reduced attendance as of Thursday, Hankins said it’s possible in the days to come as the situation is ever changing.
Those at Autumn Lake Healthcare at Beloit, 2121 Pioneer Drive, and The Suites at Beloit, Assisted Living, 2122 Pioneer Drive are asking people not to visit their facilities. Although the facilities aren’t on official lock down, anyone who enters is stopped right away and required to fill out a questionnaire regarding their health and travel history. If they are determined to be at risk, they are prevented from going further, according to Autumn Lake Healthcare Midwest Region Regional Director Josh Davis.
“If somebody is coming here, we try to tell them ‘now is not a good time.’ The bottom line is most are healthy enough to fight such a virus, but people in the facility who are elderly and more vulnerable are more at risk,” Davis said.
Staff also must take the questionnaire. If sick, staff members can’t return until cleared by the physician. Any staff member who has been on a cruise ship can’t come to work for 14 days. Vendors and other personnel also must be screened. If people are unsure about their health, staff will take their temperature.
Davis said most family members have been understanding of the visitor restrictions. Opportunities for online communication and phone connection with residents is encouraged. However, if a resident really needs to see a family member, exceptions are made. Those who need to visit residents who are at the end of life can visit them in secure areas.
As Autumn Lake continues to take precautions regarding the virus, Davis said the best way to control COVID-19 is to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines for hand washing and using hand sanitizer.
Brian Mark, owner of Brian Mark Funeral Home, said COVID-19 hasn’t impacted the funeral industry yet. However, he is prepared for things changing quickly.
If people decide to not venture out for funeral services, for example, the services can be streamed online.
“We’ve done it in past years, especially for service members who can’t get home,” Mark said. “We could have a chapel with close family members and the deceased, and everything else would be online.
