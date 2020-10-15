ROCKFORD—The Winnebago County Health Department has ordered three businesses in Loves Park to close after failing to comply with the latest COVID-19 safety requirements that prohibits indoor dining at bars and restaurants.
Doc’s Diner, Fozzy’s Bar and Grill, and Neighbor’s Bar and Grill were all issued facility order of closure notices. According to the health department, all three restaurants have closed voluntarily.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued an executive order that does not allow indoor dining at bars and restaurants in Region 1 of Illinois, which includes Winnebago County. The order went into effect Oct. 3 because the COVID-19 positivity rate in the Region was above 8% and hospitalizations due to the virus were on the rise.
A total of 26 businesses have been cited and are at varying levels of enforcement action against them by the health department.
In Roscoe, Jessica’s Restaurant, Sophia’s and Ace Hardware were all issued notices of non-compliance. In South Beloit, Neli’s Family Restaurant and Nora’s Place also received non-compliance notices.
A total of seven notices to disperse have been issued to businesses, including: Rascal’s Bar and Grill, RBI’s, Waffle Shop, Doc’s Diner, Fozzy’s Bar and Neighbor’s Bar and Grill.