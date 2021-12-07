Over a dozen Rock County businesses were cited for selling alcohol to underage people following compliance checks on Monday, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office conducted the compliance checks in partnership with Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change. Underage subjects entered businesses in Rock County to try to procure alcoholic beverages. Staff who sold alcohol to underage buyers were issued municipal citations.

The following businesses were cited by the sheriff’s office:

Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Dr., Beloit

Boxcars Pub & Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton

Casey’s General Store #3609, 1871 E. Inman Pkwy, Beloit

Chubby Bubba’s, 6501 US-51, Janesville

Cougar Lanes, 204 Mill St., Clinton

Dollar General Store #19038, 6499 US-51, Janesville

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Dr., Beloit

Grover’s Spirits of 51, 3236 S. Riverside Dr., Beloit

Hanson’s Hollow, 1012 W. Happy Hollow Rd, Janesville

M&R Food Mart of Clinton, Inc., 603 Church St., Clinton

Riverside Gas Mart Inc., 2405 S. Riverside Dr., Beloit

Rock N Rogers North, 410 Front St., Clinton

The Table, LLC, 4910 Jefferson St., Afton

The clerk or bartender at each of these establishments received a $452.50 citation. The sheriff’s office provided advanced written notice to each establishment of upcoming random alcohol compliance checks along with information on underage alcohol violations.