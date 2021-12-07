Over a dozen Rock County businesses were cited for selling alcohol to underage people following compliance checks on Monday, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office conducted the compliance checks in partnership with Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change. Underage subjects entered businesses in Rock County to try to procure alcoholic beverages. Staff who sold alcohol to underage buyers were issued municipal citations.
The following businesses were cited by the sheriff’s office:
Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Dr., Beloit
Boxcars Pub & Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton
Casey’s General Store #3609, 1871 E. Inman Pkwy, Beloit
Chubby Bubba’s, 6501 US-51, Janesville
Cougar Lanes, 204 Mill St., Clinton
Dollar General Store #19038, 6499 US-51, Janesville
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Dr., Beloit
Grover’s Spirits of 51, 3236 S. Riverside Dr., Beloit
Hanson’s Hollow, 1012 W. Happy Hollow Rd, Janesville
M&R Food Mart of Clinton, Inc., 603 Church St., Clinton
Riverside Gas Mart Inc., 2405 S. Riverside Dr., Beloit
Rock N Rogers North, 410 Front St., Clinton
The Table, LLC, 4910 Jefferson St., Afton
The clerk or bartender at each of these establishments received a $452.50 citation. The sheriff’s office provided advanced written notice to each establishment of upcoming random alcohol compliance checks along with information on underage alcohol violations.