BELOIT—Hatley’s Pub and 615 Club owner Gregg Hatley is calling for city councilor Sherry Blakeley’s resignation after she speculated about COVID-19 cases at the businesses in a Facebook post.
On July 12, Blakeley posted on her personal Facebook page asking, “Does anyone know what’s going with the 615 Club restaurant? I’ve heard rumors that staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.”
Hatley confirmed to the Beloit Daily News that a kitchen staffer and a server at the 615 Club tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of June. A bartender who had not returned to work at Hatley’s Pub also tested positive for COVID-19, Hatley said.
“I took all the precautions I was supposed to,” Hatley said. “The county didn’t shut us down, the city didn’t shut us down. I did that to protect my employees and the community. I made the decision to lose income because at the end of the day safety is more important.”
Both businesses have reopened following intense sanitation measures and after all employees were tested, Hatley said.
“I’m a responsible business owner to make the right choice between a dollar and someone’s health,” Hatley said.
After taking criticism from commenters on Facebook, Blakeley deleted the original post before issuing a statement a day later on July 13.
In her statement, Blakeley said she made the original post “as a Beloit resident and not a member of city council.”
“Given my role as an elected city councilor, I will disengage and rely on city staff & the Rock Co. Public Health Dept. as the community navigates through these unprecedented times,” Blakeley said in the July 13 Facebook post.
Hatley said he believed Blakeley’s post was a “total political statement.”
“I’m very angry,” Hatley said. “It was a political hack-job. She has no business being a city councilor if she can’t do what she can to know the difference between responsibility and irresponsibility. I think I did the right thing for the community. It was uncalled for. I don’t think she’s fit for office.”
Hatley added that as an independent business owner downtown, his reputation is on the line.
“I don’t have a corporate entity to fall back on,” Hatley said. “I think it was a slap in the face and it’s something I will never forget. It’s tough enough for me to do what I do without having a city councilor trying to harm my livelihood.”
Going forward Hatley said he would speak out about the incident at an upcoming Beloit City Council meeting and is in the process of reviewing all legal options at his disposal for possible legal action against Blakeley.
Blakeley could not be reached as of press time Thursday following multiple attempts to reach her for comment.
