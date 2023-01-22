BELOIT - Five business entrepreneurs pitched their ideas for products and services Thursday with the hopes of winning grant awards during the second annual Rock County Jumpstart Accelerator Pitch event.
Grants ranging from $1,500 to $3,500 were awarded to three winners at the event.
Six businesses were scheduled to participate in the event, but only five were able to present their ideas.
“Lucas Scott and his Mobile Barbershop will have the chance to participate at our next accelerator,” said Genia Stevens, founder and executive director of Rock County Jumpstart. “Scott had some personal matters that prevented him from being able to pitch tonight.”
The five business that did present were:
- Valenica Riley: Virtual Reality Arcade
- Robert Clark: PressREC Media (videography)
- Mikal Cooks: Health and wellness nonprofit focusing on racial disparities affecting Black women
- Joseph Purnell: Can Do Crew (home remodeling business that works with veterans and formerly incarcerated individuals)
- Cassandra Smith and Isaiah Johnson: Elite Rental Properties (affordable, short-term rental properties)
A panel of six judges chose three out of the five businesses that would receive grants funded from a Department of Administration (DOA).
The judges for the event were State Sen. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit; community activist Wanda Sloan, Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles; Randolph Terronez, Assistant to Rock County Administrator; Forward Janesville President and CEO Angela Pakes; and Senior Community Accountability Officer at Associated Bank Tiffany Odeh.
Each business had about five minutes to give their business pitch.
Cooks was awarded a $3,500 grant for first place. Riley’s proposal for a virtual reality arcade received second place and a $2,500 award. The third place award went to Can Do Crew with a $1,500 grant.
“This money will help me advertise, get the word out and help get people on board with my dream,” Cooks said with a smile on her face. “With my business I want to change and elevate the mindset to create a better life for everyone in this community.”
Cooks is looking for a 1,800-to-2,400-square-foot space to house a health and wellness center in Rock County.
Riley is looking to start a virtual reality arcade in Janesville equipped with a restaurant and a bar. Riley already has some partners to support her along the way including Owatch, Private Label VR, Forward Janesville and Fort Atkinson Chamber of Commerce.
The $2,500 award will help Riley's big dream and ideas come to life.
Purnell started his own business called Can Do Crew that focuses on home repair and remodeling, while giving people a second chance at life.
As a veteran himself, Purnell works with the Madison Veterans Affairs Compensated Work Therapy Program to train and hire veterans.
“I suffered two strokes that affected different sides of my brain and was told I wouldn’t be able to walk again,” Purnell explained.
Purnell proved the doctors wrong and years later he was standing and presenting to a crowd, after receiving a college degree and starting his own business.
With the money Purnell received, he hopes to continue to make a difference in the community.
All of the participants who presented at the Pitch event received a certificate for completing the 10-week-long accelerator program that prepared them with the skills and knowledge to launch or expand their business.