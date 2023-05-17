Work continues on an addition to the barn on the Bushnell-Wheeler Home property in South Beloit. The addition is the bright spot for the historic home which has suffered some damages recently due to weather conditions.
SOUTH BELOIT — Mother Nature has not been kind to the Bushnell-Wheeler Home through the last few months.
Roof damage, frozen plumbing and downed trees on the property is causing the managers of the historic home to ask for help from donors to assist in maintenance and repairs.
John Patrick, president of the South Beloit Historical Society, which maintains the historic home, said the home at 542 Wheeler Ave., was closed for about a month this winter.
“At some point the furnace conked out on us and when we turned on the water we discovered the pipes had burst,” Patrick said.
The cost for plumbing repairs and water damage repair was around $2,000, Patrick said.
When storms wreaked havoc throughout the Stateline Area in April, the Bushnell-Wheeler Home suffered more damage. The roof and soffits were damaged and two large trees on the property were downed by the high winds.
“It cost about $1,500 to haul the trees away,” Patrick said.
He said he is in negotiations with the insurance company on the roof repairs. He said, while the insurance likely will cover some of the repair costs, he suspects it will not cover all the costs.
One bright spot for the Bushnell-Wheeler Home has been the project to build an addition onto the barn on the property.
“An anonymous donor offered to provide funds for the project if we could match the donation,” Patrick said.
Patrick found two other donors and the project began and it is hoped the addition will be complete in July.
Because of the repairs going on at the house and the addition winding up at the barn, the South Beloit Historical Society board has decided to postpone its annual open house and Ice Cream Social, which usually is held in June. The new date for the event will be July 23. Patrick hopes the barn addition will be complete by then.
Those who want to send a donation the help the Bushnell-Wheeler Home can send donations to Bushnell-Wheeler Home, 542 Wheeler Ave., South Beloit, IL. 61080. Checks can be made out to the South Beloit Historical Society.
The Bushnell-Wheeler Home was built in 1856.
A Beloit College professor, Jackson Bushnell, purchased the land on a bluff in South Beloit in 1850. In 1856, the Rev. Alexander Montomery purchased 5 acres of the land to build a retirement home for missionaries. The property was returned to the Bushnell family around 1860 and Jackson Bushnell lived there until his death in 1873. In 1883, the property was purchased by Leonard Wheeler, founder of the Eclipse Windmill Company, which later would become the Fairbanks Morse Company. The Wheelers would live in the home until the 1890s.
In 1980, the South Beloit Historical Society took ownership of the home and completed repairs and restoration work, which has been a work in progress through the years.