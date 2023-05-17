Bushnell-Wheeler barn
Work continues on an addition to the barn on the Bushnell-Wheeler Home property in South Beloit. The addition is the bright spot for the historic home which has suffered some damages recently due to weather conditions.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

SOUTH BELOIT — Mother Nature has not been kind to the Bushnell-Wheeler Home through the last few months.

Roof damage, frozen plumbing and downed trees on the property is causing the managers of the historic home to ask for help from donors to assist in maintenance and repairs.