SOUTH BELOIT— From a Victorian dazzler with itty-bitty skate ornaments to an all-golden and glistening beauty, Christmas trees of all hues and styles were getting set out and dressed for the upcoming Christmas open house by enthusiastic volunteers on Monday.
The upcoming Christmas open house at the Bushnell-Wheeler Home, 542 Wheeler Ave., is set to kick off from 4—8 p.m. on Nov. 19; continue on Nov. 20 from 11 a.m.—5 p.m.; and conclude on Nov. 21 from 11 a.m.—4 p.m.
“The house will be decorated throughout with Christmas trees in every room. It is a great early start to get in the mood for the holidays,” said John Patrick, member of the South Beloit Historical Society. “The history of the home continues and what better way to enjoy it than during the holiday season when it’s decorated in its finest. Society members have been working hard getting this grand old home looking its very best.”
Visitors will be able to tour the 1856 house and see all the twinkling trees amid antiques. This year the bake sale will be back with breads and cookies as well as a sweet addition—candies for sale. Volunteer Sandy Patrick explained the candies will be in a little decorated box with some loose ones to create a custom-made pack.
“They will also have some unique craft items that make great Christmas presents,” John Patrick said.
John Patrick noted all of the Beloit books will be on sale including the latest one titled “One Look Back” full of memories of local people and places.
Complimentary refreshments and Christmas cookies will be served.
“As always there is no admission to the home, but we always will accept donations,” John Patrick said.
Volunteers were looking forward to the big occasion as well as getting in the holiday spirit on Monday. Pat Mahlum, Angie Swanson and Lois Rallo were in full decorating mode on the first floor as newcomer Randi Fleck and her daughter, Stefanie Fleck, tackled a tree on the second floor. Stefanie, who loves all holidays, and her mother, were donning a pair of narwhal socks and a Halloween mask for the occasion. They were looking forward to finally being able to decorate a tree’s lower decks. At home the bottom goes bare to prevent the “cats using the tree as a punching bag.”
The flurry of activity beheld blessings as well. Mother Randi was glad to have her daughter spend time with her on her daughter’s day off of work. As a child Stefanie often was charged with leading up the decorating and did a spectacular job.
“She just ran with it,” mom Randi said.
These days the mom and daughter duo enjoy Jane Austin and period movies when not covering Bushnell Wheeler trees in Victorian style ornaments including wee fans and lassies with fluffy skirts. They also enjoy baking and Stefanie was considering making up some treats for the bake sale.
Today mother Randi said her daughter is able to embellish and improve upon basic holiday treats of the past.
“We didn’t have the Food Network back then,” Stefanie said.
Mom Randi said she loves local history and buying John Patrick’s history books. She used to babysit for John and Sandy Patrick’s kids and recalled stories of how Sandy approached her with a baby at a bus stop. Randi grew up in South Beloit although she’s migrated to Beloit today. All agreed the events at Bushell Wheeler make for lots of camaraderie.
John Patrick said the house and barn on the property are fully restored and full of Beloit area antiques.
“Each year we get new items to display and show the history of the Stateline Area. When the restoration of the 1856 home began in 1986, many area families came forward with items to donate from their ancestors. What resulted was a museum of family history from many local residents. Visitors are always surprised to find items and pictures from people they remember or places they recall in and around Beloit,” Patrick said.
Patrick said in the past year the Society lost Vince and Deanna Daugherty, two founding members who were instrumental in saving “The House on the Hill” and getting it restored.
“Their contributions are now noted on their plaques hanging in the “Daugherty Room.”
Patrick said the first time the home was saved from demolition was back in The Great Depression when the bank convinced a local school teacher to buy the then vacant home. Clarence and Myrtle Schiebel both lived in and then owned the property as a business for more than 50 years.
“Their tenure is also displayed in the main hall on a commemorative plaque,” John Patrick said.
The Bushnell Wheeler Home is located at 524 Wheeler Avenue in South Beloit, just two blocks south of Gardner Street. The event will have signs directing visitors.
“Since we are still in COVID season, please wear a mask,” John Patrick said. “Hope to see you there.”