BELOIT—The Beloit Transit System saw major changes to its route system take effect last year. Now a year later, the Beloit City Council has approved adjustments to the routes that officials say will improve connectivity and access to affordable transportation for more people in the city.
In September of 2020, the council approved changes to the transit system that boosted coverage of the city’s population and employment destinations to 86%, up from 70% coverage while also bolstering coverage to Beloit business destinations from 53% to 66% for employees without personal transportation.
But as the year went on, issues with timing and route inefficiencies were identified, according to BTS Supervisor James Thompson.
The new modifications to all routes took effect on Nov. 1.
“We received feedback from the drivers and the riders and that feedback wasn’t positive, so we looked at the routes and we made some adjustments that needed to be made,” Thompson said.
Thompson added that the modifications better connect the city’s east and west sides, while offering full coverage to all Beloit middle schools and Beloit Memorial High School.
“That’s a great thing and so far that’s been working out well,” Thompson said. “We’ve made the changes that needed to be made.”
Ridership is also returning to pre-pandemic levels, Thompson said, which is a possible sign riders are beginning to use the transit system once again.
Below is a route-by-route summary of the modifications made to each route:
Route 1
When leaving the Transfer Center and traveling north on Bluff Street, rather than turning west onto St. Lawrence Avenue, this route will now continue straight up Bluff, turning east onto Portland Avenue. When returning to the Transfer Center traveling south on Hackett Street, rather than turning east on West Grand Avenue this route will instead turn east at St. Lawrence, then south onto Eighth Street, then east onto West Grand.
This change was made to cut down time to allow better connection with Route 6 and Woodman’s grocery store on Madison Road.
Route 2
When outbound from the Transfer Center traveling northeast on Prairie Avenue, rather than turning north onto Porter Avenue, the route will continue on Prairie turning into Piggly Wiggly. When leaving Piggly Wiggly, the route will still travel west on Henry Avenue, but will turn south on Park rather than going to the Eclipse Center (Library). Then it will turn east onto Summit Avenue, south onto Wisconsin Avene, west onto Keeler Avenue, then south on Park Avenue, and follow the current route to the Transfer Center.
These changes will allow better connection times with other routes at Piggly Wiggly grocery store. Although the route will no longer serve Porter Avenue or the Eclipse Center, passengers can access the Eclipse Center by a transfer and Porter Avenue will be covered by Route 6.
Route 3
When inbound towards the Transfer Center traveling west on Emerson Street, this route will now turn south onto Wisconsin Avenue, rather than Park Avenue, then will continue as the current route does onto East Grand Avenue, to Broad Street to return back to the Transfer Center.
This will allow coverage for the area no longer being covered from the changes made to Route 6.
Route 5
After serving Kerry Ingredients and heading southwest on Gateway Blvd., this route will now turn northwest onto Cranston Road, then southwest onto Milwaukee Road, then turn west onto Emerson Street, turn south onto Park Avenue, turn west onto Broad Street back to the Transfer Center.
This will allow connection to and from Fruzen Intermediate School and Todd Elementary School and increase connection between both schools from once every hour to twice every hour. This route runs from 6 a.m., 7 a.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Route 6
When outbound from the Transfer Center traveling west on Liberty Avenue, this route will now continue and turn north onto Frederick Street instead of Division Street, then turn northeast onto Whipple Street, then turn northwest onto Madison Road to Woodman’s Market. This will provide better access to McNeel Intermediate School.
When leaving the Eclipse Center (Library) rather than heading straight to Piggly Wiggly via Henry Avenue, instead this route will depart onto Henry Avenue heading east, then turn south onto Wisconsin Avenue, turn east onto Switch Track Alley, turn north onto Porter Avenue, turn east onto Copeland Avenue, turn north onto Prairie Avenue to Piggly Wiggly.
This portion of the route has the most significant changes. When leaving Piggly Wiggly going to the Transfer Center this route will head south on Prairie Avenue, turn west onto Copeland, turn north onto Park, turn west onto Eclipse Blvd. and back into the Eclipse Center (Library). When departing the Eclipse Center it will turn west onto Eclipse Blvd., turn north onto Riverside Drive, turn west onto Henry Avenue and continue onto Maple Avenue. The route will then turn north onto Shore Drive, turn west onto Carpenter, turn south onto Sixth Street, turn west onto Middle Street, turn south onto Bluff Street, turn east onto Liberty Avenue, turn south onto Fourth Street and continue into Transfer Center.
This is aimed at allowing better crosstown coverage for customers traveling from the east side of Beloit to the west side by adding coverage on Copeland Avenue to account for lost coverage on Porter Avenue. This route will also allow better connections to Beloit Memorial High School and along Fourth Street. This route will now provide service to the Eclipse Center both before Piggly Wiggly and after Piggly Wiggly.
No changes were made to Route 4, the Janesville-Beloit Express or Gateway Business Park routes.
For more information on transit in the city, visit www.beloittransit.com.