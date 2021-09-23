UTICA, Ill.—A Fall tradition returns to the Village of Utica on Oct. 9 and 10, when the 51st Annual Burgoo Festival will be held.
The festival will feature over craft and antique vendors, a classic car show, blacksmithing demonstrations, children’s activities, live entertainments, and, of course, the Burgoo pioneer stew.
Burgoo is a pioneer stew including such ingredients as carrots, potatoes, hominy, cabbage, onions, peppers, celery and spices. Legend has it that in the early days of the Illinois community, farmers would celebrate the harvest with each family bringing an ingredient that would be cooked in a communal pot and shared with everyone in the community.
Today, the Burgoo is cooked overnight and served starting early Sunday morning.
This year’s Burgoo festival kicks off at 11 a.m. on Oct. 9 when about 100 vendors will set up near the Canal Market Building at 210 Clark St.
The Utica Fire Department will host its Classic Car Show from 1—6 p.m. Oct. 9.
The cooking of the Burgoo stew will begin around 7 p.m. Oct. 9 and people can get their first taste of the stew at about 9 a.m. Oct. 10.
There will be a 50/50 raffle as well as other activities.
The Burgoo Festival is a fundraising event for the LaSalle County Historical Society. Funds raised by the event feature the historical society museum and other projects.
Visitors to Utica can also enjoy the attractions in the area.
Utica is near three state parks—Starved Rock State Park, Matthiessen State Park and Buffalo Rock State Park. During the fall these parks are displaying beautiful fall colors and breathtaking views from sandstone bluffs.
The Illinois and Michigan (I&M) Canal runs through Utica and there is a recreational trail that runs along the canal offering views of wildlife and foliage.
Utica is a village of about 1,300 residents. It is home to several businesses including restaurants, taverns, gift shops and more.