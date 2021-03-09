BELOIT — Eva Hoff, 94, said she isn’t scared after burglars stole cash and jewelry including her wedding ring and other meaningful pieces on March 1.
She’s just disappointed the thieves were able to sneak into her home.
“If I hadn’t seen the video, I never would have known what happened,” she said.
The Daily News is identifying Hoff with her permission.
Police are looking for four men in connection with the brazen, daylight burglary in the 1200 block of Madison Road. Hoff said a Hispanic man who identified himself as Antonio knocked on the door.
As the man was speaking with her, three men entered the house and were inside for several minutes before all four left the area in a silver Ford SUV, according to information released by the Beloit Police Department.
In an interview Tuesday, Hoff said she recalled speaking to the man who called himself Antonio, who was wearing a mask.
“You couldn’t see anything but the eyes,” she said.
He engaged her in conversation at one doorway, asking about the location of her property line because he was putting in a fence. He then chatted to her about a home he and his family were buying. Hoff said she didn’t feel nervous around him, but started to wonder who the man was. She spoke to him for about 10 minutes not knowing the other men had entered her home.
Later, when Hoff noticed her valuables were missing, she realized someone had entered the home, but she didn’t know how. Her wedding and engagement ring were missing as well as other special jewelry.
“The money you can replace. The jewelry you can’t,” she said.
By the next day, she had seen the video and was dumbfounded.
Hoff said she has been out only a few times for doctor and dentist appointments and to the store during the pandemic and has no idea how someone would have known how to get into her home and where to find her valuables.
However, Hoff recalled an incident a year ago where a man came to her door who said he had to check on the water and was in her bathroom running the water for some time.
She later found a basement light on, which made her wonder if someone else had entered while he was in the bathroom.
Hoff said she is disappointed by the experience, but said she’s not scared. Newly vaccinated and in good health, she hopes to soon return to her favorite activity of dancing.
She goes to the senior center as well as other locations to line dancing and do ballroom dancing. She’s also tap danced and clogged over the years.
Hoff, who grew up in Sharon, said her family moved to Beloit in 1942. She has a son and daughter, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She went on the VetsRoll trip to Washington, D.C., in 2014 because she was a Rosie the Riveter. During World War II, she worked for what later was known as Besley Products where she made taps.
After Hoff’s husband died 30 years ago, she worked to stay active and make the most of life, going on international cruises and other adventures.
“I was 87 when I skydived. The year after that, I went up in a hot air balloon, and then I went zip lining,” she said.
Hoff will turn 95 in May.