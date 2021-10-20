Burglary to home on Euclid Avenue reported Austin Montgomery Austin Montgomery Author email Oct 20, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT - A burglary on Euclid Avenue was reported on Monday, according to the Beloit Police Department.The department said between 10 p.m. and 11:41 p.m. on Monday, a home in the 700 block of Euclid Avenuewas burglarized.The victim reported having bags, jewelry and cash stolen from the home.The burglary remains under investigation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Burglary Beloit Police Austin Montgomery Author email Follow Austin Montgomery Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit police investigating non-fatal shooting from early Saturday Beloit School Board allows Charles' previously banned public comment to be read Beloit man charged after mixup in jail release Rock County jury finds doctor negligent Beloit man charged after shots fired incident at motel Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime