BELOIT - A burglary was reported on April 1 in the 3000 block of Bee Lane.
The victim reported she was approached by a white male subject who claimed to be a tree trimmer and he engaged the victim in a conversation, possibly to distract her. When the victim went inside her residence, she noticed a door to one of her bedrooms was oddly shut. She noticed a debit card, cash and jewelry were missing.
The suspect was a white male, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with a thin build, between 30 and 45 years of age and had a heavy accent. He was seen getting in a dark colored SUV. A second suspect was described as a white male, approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall wearing a hospital mask and gloves.
Contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463 if you have any information.
