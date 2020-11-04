BELOIT—Beloit police have arrested a man who allegedly may be connected to multiple burglaries in both Rock County and Winnebago County, Illinois.
Jared R. Russell, 27, of Beloit, was arrested in the 500 block of Public Avenue on Nov. 1 after officers observed a subject enter through a window of the apartment building at 545 Public Avenue. Russell was later located hiding on the roof with stolen property, police said.
Russell was arrested for burglary, felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felon in possession of a firearm.
More than 10 burglaries to businesses and construction sites were reported between Oct. 16 and Oct. 19
No charges have been filed against Russell as of press time Tuesday by the Rock County District Attorney’s Office.