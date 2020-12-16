BELOIT - Multiple pieces of jewelry were stolen from a home on Tuesday evening in the 800 block of Saint Lawrence Avenue, according to Beloit police.
Officers responded to the home at around 5:40 p.m. after a person reported that an unidentified suspect was seen leaving the home wearing all black clothing with a black mask.
No arrest has been made.
Beloit police ask anyone with information to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crimestoppers at 608-362-7463 or leave an anonymous tip through the P3 Tips reporting site.