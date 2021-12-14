hot Burglary reported at South Beloit business Austin Montgomery Austin Montgomery Author email Dec 14, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SOUTH BELOIT—A South Beloit business was burglarized on Saturday, according to reports from the South Beloit Police Department.The burglary occurred during the “early morning hours” at a business in the 300 block of Prairie Hill Road.Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 815-389-3491. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags South Beloit Police Department Burglary Austin Montgomery Author email Follow Austin Montgomery Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now High Tide: Local entrepreneur ready for new adventure as Hanson's set to reopen Circumstances of Town of Beloit fatal shooting remain unclear as investigation continues Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers Beloit woman charged with retail theft Ho-Chunk Nation to meet with federal officials next week over Beloit casino plan Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime