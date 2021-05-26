BELOIT — Two firearms were among the items reported stolen from a storage unit on May 22, according to Beloit police reports.
Police responded at around 8:31 p.m. to the 100 block of Roosevelt Avenue when a resident had discovered a storage unit had been burglarized. The owner reported that a rifle, handgun, ammunition magazine and other assorted items were stolen.
The owner of the storage unit told police the burglary could have occurred any time in the last five months.
No suspect information was available as of press time Tuesday.