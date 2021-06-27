ROCKTON/ROSCOE—Police departments in Rockton and Roscoe are advising residents to lock their cars and take other precautions as increased reports have been made about burglaries from vehicles.
On Sunday, between 3 and 5 a.m., reports of motor vehicle thefts and burglaries to vehicles were reported in the area of Old River Road and Rockport Road in Rockton.
In Roscoe, thefts from vehicles have been reported in the past week in the areas of Chicory Ridge, Prairie Ridge, Crystal Hills and Garden on Prairie Rose.
Residents are being urged to lock their vehicles and make sure no valuables are left on the seat of vehicles that may tempt a potential burglar. Also, residents should report any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods.