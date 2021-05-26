BELOIT—Rock County law enforcement will participate in this year’s Click It or Ticket seat belt campaign with extra patrol scheduled.
The annual campaign will run from May 24 through June 6, with Beloit, Janesville and Rock County departments all assisting.
Currently, 89% of Wisconsin motorists wear safety belts. The 11% who fail to buckle up accounted for 43% of all the drivers and passengers killed in Wisconsin traffic crashes in 2020, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. For more information on the Click It or Ticket mobilization, please visit www.nhtsa.gov/ciot.