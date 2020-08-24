SOUTH BELOIT—As new owners of Bubbles and Bows, Alex and Danielle Blondin hope to expand doggy daycare and the business website as well as offer some fun pet-centered events.
The Blondins purchased the location in Janesville at 3280 S. Highway 51, and the business in South Beloit at 834 Gardner St., on July 30 from former owners Norm and June Oldenburg.
“We are thankful to the Oldenburgs for making the business as successful as it is today. We want to continue their legacy and take care of all the animal and pet needs in the Stateline Area,” Alex Blondin said.
Norm Oldenburg said it was time to retire after running the business for 31 years. Norm Oldenburg said he was excited about the new ideas, energy and ambition the Blondins will bring to the business.
“They are going to do a great job,” Norm Oldenburg said. “I think they have ideas and plans, and it’s all a good thing.”
Oldenburg noted all the employees have stayed on with the new ownership.
“There’s about five employees at each store, and we are looking to hire more,” Alex Blondin added.
The Blondins both grew up in Rockford. They met in Milwaukee, married and moved to the area to be closer to family. Alex Blondin is a tax accountant at ABC Supply Co., and Danielle Blodin is a school counselor for the School District of Beloit. The couple have a 1-year-old daughter and are expecting a new baby. They also have a a black Laborador mix named Harlie and an Australian shepherd corgi terrier mix named Murphy.
“When we saw this place for sale and met with Norm and June, we saw it as a good fit. We both are animal lovers” Alex Blondin said.
The Blondins said they hope to expand doggy daycare offerings as well as boarding. Daycare allows pets to come play and socialize with other dogs for the day. It not only tires the pets out for their owners at the end of the day but also helps socialize dogs with other dogs and humans leading to less disruptive behaviors.
“Then they are nice and tired when you get them home, and you can cuddle and relax together,” Danielle Blondin said.
Danielle Blondin said she’s also excited to do some new events at the stores, such as costume contests or holiday events such as pictures with pets and Santa.
Alex Blondin said one day the business would like to offering a large outdoor play area for dogs. The business is also working to grow its online store through its website.