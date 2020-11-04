JANESVILLE—Blackhawk Technical College’s campus appears ready to expand, according to preliminary election results Tuesday.
The college’s $32 million referendum was approved with $45,929 Rock County voters voting for it and 33,072 voting against it.
The college has plans for a new building to house multiple programs.
In Green County, the referendum appeared to pass without its two cities—Brodhead and Monroe—reporting as of 10 p.m. The results showed 4,337 voters in favor of the referendum and 3,168 against it.
The referendum would fund a new public safety and transportation training center, designed for use by students as well as police officers, firefighters, first responders and others.
College President Tracy Pierner said he’s glad voters saw value in the project.
The public safety and transportation center proposal dates back to 2006, when it was identified as a need. Pierner said building drawings were made, but the project was scrapped when the General Motors plant ended production in 2008.
Pierner previously said the need for the project is multifaceted, pointing to:
A need to consolidate the campus to increase long-term financial stability.
Continued growth of new programs, especially commercial truck driving.
Increased training requirements for first responders, firefighters and police officers.
The college wants to be able to offer a training facility for local law enforcement and continue to serve the community, Pierner has said.
The owner of a $100,000 home in the college’s taxing district, which covers most of Rock and Green counties, currently pays $59 in taxes a year to Blackhawk Tech.
If passed, the referendum is expected to push that number to $62 in year one and year two before dropping back to $61 in the third year and $60 in year four.
The numbers continue to drop before the debt is paid off in 20 years, and taxes return to normal levels by year five, BTC officials say. That progression is possible because the college is retiring other debt.