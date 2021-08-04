JANESVILLE—Blackhawk Technical College (BTC) students will continue to benefit from COVID-19 relief funding in the coming academic year.
The college has $3.8 million to devote to student support for the upcoming academic year that begins on Aug. 16. Since the pandemic began, BTC has provided $2,202,010 in relief funds directly to students.
BTC has received HEERF grants from the US Department of Education through the CARES, CRRSAA, and ARP Acts. The grant funding provides direct relief to help students address expenses and hardships they incurred during the pandemic. BTC will disburse HEERF III grants to its students during the fall 2021 semester. These funds will be distributed in October and November to students enrolled in credit courses.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, BTC has provided the following directly to students:
· Issuing emergency grants to support hardships incurred during the pandemic
· Paying off outstanding student tuition and fee balances
· Expanding WiFi access on all BTC campuses
· Providing laptop and hotspot equipment loans
BTC students experiencing hardships due to the ongoing pandemic may use emergency grant funding for assistance with tuition and fees, books, supplies, or living expenses. BTC students in need may reach out directly to the College Counselor and Case Manager, Laura Becker, at counseling@blackhawk.edu.