JANESVILLE—Blackhawk Technical College (BTC) will host its annual Soul Food Luncheon from 11 a.m.—1 p.m. on Feb. 22 at its Central Campus at 6004 S. County Road G. All proceeds from the lunch will support scholarships for minority students.
Sponsored by Angus-Young Associates, this event is hosted by the BTC Foundation, Culinary Arts, the Student Government Association and the Multi-Cultural Alliance.
The curbside pick-up event will feature a menu of creamy coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, candied yams, collard greens, sugar-glazed ham, herb-baked chicken, barbecued back ribs, cornbread, rolls, red velvet cupcakes and peach cobbler. BTC culinary students, with the help of their instructors, will make the feast.
“It is super good,” said College Advancement Assistant Becky Lee.
Lee explained the bountiful amount of food is sorted by hot, cold and dessert.
“Say your name and we have someone to come out and bring you your bag of meals,” she said.
The price is $10 for students and seniors and $12 for staff and the public.
“It’s a good amount of food for a good price,” Lee said.
The deadline to register is Feb. 15. Registration and payment is required and can be don at tinyurl.com/BTCSoulFood
Those with any questions about the event can contact Lee at rlee26@blackhawk.edu or call 608-743-4452.
The event went curbside last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We hope to someday return to having it in person,” Lee said.
The event sold out last year. This year organizers are planning on having 225 lunches available to sell.
“We are sitting with about 60 tickets pre-sold already. We have some room for ticket sales, but they do go fast,” Lee said.
Lee said the event is a great way to welcome and connect with the community, by bringing them to campus for a meal.
“We look forward to seeing anyone who wants to come out and support our event,” she said.