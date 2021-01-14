JANESVILLE—Fifty employees at Blackhawk Technical College received COVID-19 vaccinations recently through a partnership with Beloit Health System.
Following the vaccine prioritization guidelines from the Federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and the Wisconsin State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee, Blackhawk Technical College employees under Pase 1A started receiving the vaccine this week.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Health, Phase 1A individuals include frontline health care providers and skilled nursing facility staff and residents, as well as other health care personnel.
“We are so blessed. I no longer feel nervous or anxious to visit my students in clinical settings,” said Blackhawk Technical College faculty member Carissa Johnson, who received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine recently.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Health, the next phase of vaccinations may begin as early as next week and could include police, fire, emergency medical services and unaffiliated health care providers.