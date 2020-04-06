JANESVILLE - Applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. April 22 for an "Additional Member" position on the Blackhawk Technical College Board.
The Blackhawk Technical College Board is made up of two employer members, two employee members, one elected official and three additional members.
The available position is for a three-year term - July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2023.
Applications can be sent to Jackie Pins, assistant to the president, Blackhawk Technical College, 6004 S. County Road G, Janesville, WI, 53547-5009. For information, call 608-757-7772 or email to jpins@blackhawk.edu.
