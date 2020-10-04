Democrat Dani Brzozowski is challenging Incumbent Republican Adam Kinzinger in the Nov. 3 election for the opportunity to serve the 16th Congressional District in Illinois. The northeast district includes the city of Rockford, Starved Rock State Park and Northern Illinois University.
Kinzinger, who was first elected in 2010 is a Bloomington native. He serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee and on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. His top priorities include strengthening U.S. energy policy and making the country less reliant on foreign resources and bolstering national security strength at home and abroad, according to his election website at https://www.electadam.com and his page for constituents at https://kinzinger.house.gov.
Through his role on the Energy and Commerce Committee, he has worked to lower utility bills and create jobs. He is in favor of smaller government and reigning in uncontrolled spending programs. Prior to being elected to Congress, Kinzinger served in the Air Force in both Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. He supports U.S. leadership in the Middle East and was among the first members of Congress to call for airstrikes against ISIS.
Brzozowski is a first-generation college graduate and has worked in education. She said she believes in American democracy and that current systems and structures have failed people in districts like hers and need the opportunity for upward mobility, according to her website at https://www.daniforillinois.com.
Her priorities are social, economic, environmental and political justice as well as safety and national security. She said healthcare is a basic human right and, if elected, will advocate to bring back green jobs to the region. She said the government needs to invest in small businesses and job training programs that prepare people for a modern economy; diversify the jobs market and commit to sustainable economic development.
If elected, strengthen the middle class, provide paid family leave and lower the cost of childcare. She believes in workers’ rights by supporting unions and to fight to bring back federal resources to fund schools equitably.