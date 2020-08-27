BRODHEAD—A special education teacher at Brodhead Middle School is among five Wisconsin teachers to be named Wisconsin Teacher of the Year for 2021.
Brooke Lederman Kintzle has been with the Brodhead School District since 2014 and teaches cross-categorical special education.
Kintzle also has volunteered with groups dedicated to assistive, adaptive, and inclusive practices for children.
Kintzle earned her master’s degree in special education from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. She has certifications in applied behavioral analysis, autism specialist and transition specialist. She also coaches volleyball and softball at Brodhead High School
Wisconsin State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor announced the five recipients of the Wisconsin Teacher of the Year honor on Thursday. The five honorees were among 86 educators who earlier this year were honored through the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation’s Teacher Fellowship Program.