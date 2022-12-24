featured hot Brodhead man is arrested with his fourth OWI By JACOB ROUSHIA Staff Writer Jacob Roushia Reporter Author email Dec 24, 2022 Dec 24, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TOWN OF NEWARK- A Brodhead man is being accused of his fourth operating while intoxicated (OWI) offense following his arrest Thursday night by the Rock County Sheriff's Office.At approximately 7:31 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to a vehicle runoff on West State Highway 81 by South Olson Road in the Town of Newark.Deputies found the vehicle off the road with the key in the ignition and the driver in the car. Richard Andrews, 44, showed signs of impairment.In Wisconsin an OWI is a felony upon the fourth offense. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Newark Rock County Sheriff Owi Jacob Roushia Reporter Author email Follow Jacob Roushia Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Belvidere automobile assembly plant targeted for closure Janesville fatal fire victims identified Snow and frigid conditions set for Beloit, Janesville area for Christmas Beloit man accused of domestic violence, gun offense FBI offers reward for Beloit, Janesville robbery suspect Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime