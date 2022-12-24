01STOCK_ROCK_SHERIFF01
Buy Now

TOWN OF NEWARK- A Brodhead man is being accused of his fourth operating while intoxicated (OWI) offense following his arrest Thursday night by the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 7:31 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to a vehicle runoff on West State Highway 81 by South Olson Road in the Town of Newark.

Tags

Recommended for you