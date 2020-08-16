JANESVILLE - A Brodhead man is being accused of his fifth Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense following a single vehicle crash on Saturday.
Travis L. Hawkins, 40, also faces a possible charge of driving while is license was revoked, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's deputies were called to State Highway 81 near South County Road H where a vehilce had driven off the road.
Witnesses told deputies the only occupant of the vehicle fled into the woods. Hawkins later was found hiding in some foliage, according to the news release. He was taken to the Rock County Jail.
An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.