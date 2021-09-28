TOWN OF AVON - A Brodhead man is being accused of his fifth Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense after he was reportedly found lying next to a car in a driveway Monday.

John H. Nafzger, 69, was taken to the Rock County Jail, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the 17000 block of Highway 81 in the Town of Avon at about 4:21 p.m. where they reportedly found Nafzger lying on the driveway next to a car.

An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.

