hot Brodhead man accused of fifth OWI offense Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Sep 28, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TOWN OF AVON - A Brodhead man is being accused of his fifth Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense after he was reportedly found lying next to a car in a driveway Monday.John H. Nafzger, 69, was taken to the Rock County Jail, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.Sheriff's deputies were called to the 17000 block of Highway 81 in the Town of Avon at about 4:21 p.m. where they reportedly found Nafzger lying on the driveway next to a car.An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Owi Rock County Sheriff's Office Town Of Avon Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit man charged with sex assault of child Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers Beloit man arrested after robbery on Sunday Beloit man arrested after robbery at Walgreens Arson suspect arrested in Beloit after multiple incidents Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime