BRODHEAD—Brodhead High School will go to all online learning for two weeks after seven students tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
A news release from the Green County Public Health Department states that a gathering which several students attended took place last week before the school year started. After that, one student tested positive for COVID-19 and through contact tracing, 25 students were identified as having contact with the student and they were sent home.
Since that time several other students have tested positive for the virus.
The Brodhead school board will meet on Wednesday to discuss what the district’s next steps will be.