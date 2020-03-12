Beloit, WI (53511)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.