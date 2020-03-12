Giving fans anything less than 120% effort is not an option on stage.
Such is the philosophy of Gary Mullen, whose British rock band brings classic Queen songs to life at shows the world over.
“The audience are real high energy. The show is high energy. You come in, as we say, ‘all guns blazing.’ We try to create that energy from the get-go,” Mullen said. “It just gives you that extra boost when the audience really comes alive. You have to bring the fire to the show.”
Gary Mullen & The Works have upcoming concerts planned in the region.
The band will first perform at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24 at the Capitol Theater in Madison, 201 State St. For more information, visit overture.org.
Their next show is set for 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 27 at the Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford, 314 N. Main St. For additional details, go to coronadopac.org.
Gary Mullen & The Works last performed in Rockford in March 2019 and has been to Madison on at least four of its 13 American tours. Their very first U.S. tour included a show in Madison in 2008.
Mullen, 46, grew up in Glasgow, Scotland in a family that loved all things music-related. He heard the 1977 hit, “We Are the Champions,” and loved it. He said various Queen songs also remind him of certain stages of his life.
Inspired by the voice of Freddie Mercury and the balance of instruments and gospel-like elements, Mullen joined a heavy metal band as a teen and sang karaoke on weekends, trying to replicate the band’s original sound.
“Everything in Freddie’s voice was so unique. It’s all about looking after the voice,” Mullen said. “There’s no hiding place in the songs. Either you’ve got to sing it right, or you don’t sing that one. You’ve got to be on point.”
Delivery on recordings and on stage requires giving every bit of effort, Mullen said, and at live shows it sounds like an entire choir when audiences sing along. Physical fitness is also important, he said.
“It’s our representation of what we think a queen show would have been like with Freddie,” Mullen said. “It’s all about the excitement, it’s all about the energy, and the music.”
Meeting fans who talk about what it was like to see Queen live in the 1970s is among the highlights of touring, Mullen said. And due to newfound interest in Queen thanks in part to 2018 film, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” fans of many generations come out to shows —— some as young as five.
“It’s sort of a great networking experience to meet other fans and learn why they love Queen,” Mullen said. “Come along to rock out with us. Have a dance. Sing your heart out. Clap your hands until they fall off. We’re going rock out with you.”
