BELOIT—The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced a brief closure of the Interstate 43/Wisconsin Highway 81 southbound ramp to Interstate 39/90 in Beloit this week.
The I-43/State Highway 81 ramp to I-39/90 southbound in Beloit will be closed from 11 p.m. today to 1 a.m. Thursday. Motorists must use alternate routes, such as I-39/90 northbound to County S/Shopiere Road (Exit 183) to travel south on I-39/90.
During the closure, crews will place bridge formwork on the new Highway 81 bridges over I-39/90. The closure is weather dependent and subject to change.