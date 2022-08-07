BELOIT—Gasoline prices may have eased a bit lately but are still having an impact on summer travel. Retired Beloit Public Library director Peg Bredesen didn’t let that keep her from embarking on a 1,000-mile road trip, though. In fact, gas prices haven’t figured into her driving plans at all since she bought an electric vehicle last year.
Bredesen bought her new Tesla Model 3 in September of last year. It had taken about six weeks from the time she placed her order. Tesla does business differently from other manufacturers and the ordering process is no exception.
The company has no dealer network. Instead, buyers configure an order online, submit it with a modest deposit, then wait to hear from Tesla regarding the progress of the order. This direct-to-consumer model is not permitted in some states including Wisconsin.
As the delivery date drew near Bredesen was notified she would need to send another, larger deposit to ensure delivery or the car could go to someone else. The car was ready a short time later. Since Wisconsin doesn’t allow this type of sales model she had to travel to Schaumburg, Illinois, to take delivery.
Bredesen chose the Model 3 in blue with black interior and opted for the Dual Motor all-wheel drive system. She chose a long range version as she wanted at least enough range to drive to Madison or Milwaukee and back without having to worry about charging on the way. She did not opt for the costly “Full Self Driving” package.
While an EV will recharge from a standard wall outlet it goes much faster on a 240-volt circuit such as an electric range or clothes dryer operates on. Like most owners Bredesen had 240-volt service installed in her garage to accommodate the new car and does most of her charging at home.
For longer distances EV owners can use one of several electric charging networks that have been springing up across the country. Tesla owners can also use the company’s own proprietary network. Most public charging networks, including Tesla’s, offer DC (direct current) fast charging which can recharge an EV in as little as half an hour.
A trip to Louisville, Ky., this summer was a good test of the car’s ability to handle a road trip. The distance exceeded the car’s range necessitating “refueling” stops. Bredesen found Tesla’s network to be fairly convenient and reliable with most stops lasting between 15 and 20 minutes. When planning a route the car’s navigation system will take into account available chargers along the way and include suggested stops.
In addition to the network of DC fast chargers—Tesla calls them “Superchargers”—the company has also placed “destination” chargers in some hotel parking lots. These are 240-volt “level two” chargers meant to recharge a car while it is parked overnight.
Recharging an EV is considerably cheaper than buying gasoline but it isn’t free. The local residential rate for electricity is 13 cents per kilowatt-hour. Rates on public charging networks vary but the 34 to 36 cents per kilowatt-hour Bredesen paid on her trip is typical.
The most efficient EVs can travel nearly four miles per kilowatt-hour of electricity. At that rate a 100 mile trip would cost just over $3 at residential electric rates or around $9 using a public charging network. For Bredesen, though, refueling costs weren’t central to her decision to buy an electric vehicle.
“I believe in going green whenever possible and had been driving a hybrid for the past eighteen years,” she explains. She was interested in reducing vehicle emissions while driving and wanted to support a technology that the automotive industry is beginning to embrace. As a bonus she has found electric vehicles are not only quiet but fun to drive.
“It’s a fun car to drive and a perfect fit for my needs. No regrets here,” she says.