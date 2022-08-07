Peg Bredesen with her Tesla

Former Beloit Public Library Director Peg Bredesen doesn’t fuss much about fuel since she purchased her Tesla Model 3 in September of last year.

 Photo by Marty Densch

BELOIT—Gasoline prices may have eased a bit lately but are still having an impact on summer travel. Retired Beloit Public Library director Peg Bredesen didn’t let that keep her from embarking on a 1,000-mile road trip, though. In fact, gas prices haven’t figured into her driving plans at all since she bought an electric vehicle last year.

Bredesen bought her new Tesla Model 3 in September of last year. It had taken about six weeks from the time she placed her order. Tesla does business differently from other manufacturers and the ordering process is no exception.