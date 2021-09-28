BELOIT - Halloween festivities are back on the calendar in Beloit. Beloit set trick-or-treating from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31, and the Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) will have its Halloween parade Oct. 30 from 9 to noon, coinciding with the last Beloit Farmers Market of the season.
The City of Beloit, after careful consideration and review of the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), has scheduled trick-or-treating. The CDC recommends wearing face coverings with Halloween costumes, keeping hands sanitized, and socially distancing from other households while participating in trick or treat to help protect against COVID-19, according to a press release from the city.
The DBA is also preparing for the return of its Halloween parade with trick-or-treating during the last Beloit Farmers Market of the season, Saturday, Oct. 30. It will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, the same hours as the market.
Children of all ages are invited to trick-or-treat at downtown businesses with an orange flag as well as at Farmers Market vendors with a sign designating them as candy pick-up spots.
“It’ll definitely be a great event, and the businesses and vendors are looking forward to seeing everybody in their ghost and goblin costumes as we look forward to every year,” said DBA Executive Director Shauna El-Amin.
Maps of participating businesses will be posted on DBA’s social media as well as available the day of the event at the information booth located on the corner of State Street and Grand Avenue.
Mr. Steve will be making balloon animals in the First National Bank Plaza.
“Plan for lots of kids,” El-Amin added.
El-Amin noted that the DBA and the city are working together to host a downtown Halloween scavenger hunt between Oct. 21 and 31. People will be able to pick up a scavenger hunt list and search for spooky images hiding on the windows of downtown businesses.
“There are 24 different locations,” El-Amin said.
Those who complete the scavenger hunt must mail or drop them off at the DBA or email them to yostn@beloit.wi.gov by Nov. 1 to be entered into a drawing with prizes to be determined. More details will be coming soon.
The DBA Fall Wine Walk is set for Oct. 9. The DBAs next events will be the Grand Holiday Lighted Parade the day after Thanksgiving and Holidazzle in December.
El-Amin said the Farmers Market and other DBA activities have been slightly down in attendance this year due to caution regarding COVID-19 but have still had a strong following.
As soon as the last outdoor Farmers Market of the season is held, the Indoor Winter Market will commence the following Saturday, Nov. 6 at the DBA office, 557 E. Grand Ave.
The indoor market will run the first Saturday in November to the last Saturday in April while the traditional Beloit Farmers’ Market will run the first Saturday in May until the last Saturday in October. Some of the items featured at the Indoor Winter Farmers’ Market have included tea, beef, mushrooms, tamales, elk meat, beef jerky sticks, honey, dips, baked goods, homemade pasta, seafood, soap, apples and apple ciders, spices, dog treats and more.