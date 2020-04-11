ROCKTON — The Brass Octopus not only offers fabrics, notions, hand-dyed yarns and many hand-made items, the shop owners also offer classes in how to create the items.
It’s all part of the “maker movement” said Theresa Harris. She and her husband, Chuck Harris, own the fabric and textile shop at 112 W. Main St. in downtown Rockton.
They renovated the shop space and opened the business in early February.
The maker movement involves people interested in creating their own fiber or textile goods, or items from other materials.
“We are a maker studio and we are embracing the maker arts,” Theresa said.
In the front portion of the shop is the retail area; the classroom space is in the back.
While the shop is currently closed due to the Coronavirus precautions, its products can be ordered online at the store’s website link.
When it reopens, classes are again expected to be offered in sewing, knitting, quilting, crocheting, dyeing and more. The shop also offers long arm quilting services. Classes are held on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Private lessons also can be arranged.
Before the closing, on a recent Saturday morning, six women settled into the classroom at tables and chairs for beginner knitting lessons. They would learn about yarn types, weights, needles and basic stitches.
“I know nothing about knitting,” said participant Sara Svetich of Rockford. “I’m all about learning something new and supporting new businesses,” she said.
Maggie Walker of Cottage Grove also said knitting had been on her list of things to learn.
Terrie Garlow of Rockton said she had crocheted for years. She came to the Saturday class because: “I live here in town and I’ve always wanted to learn how to knit.”
Each participant would take home a finished product on this day plus a ball of yarn to further work on their projects.
The participants also asked questions about the shop, such as why it is called the Brass Octopus.
Theresa explained the couple’s favorite author is Gail Carriger, an American archaeologist who writes novels in the steampunk literary style.
In her work, she writes of the Order of the Brass Octopus, a group of scientists who combine ideologies to come up with solutions to problems.
The author’s ideas hit home with the Harrises.
The couple also believe in combining creativity with skills such as math, color theory and spatial skills, Theresa said.
They also believe in setting new goals when life changes.
The couple moved to Rockton to help with and be near family. And in so doing, they left former careers behind to start the new fabric shop/maker studio.
Chuck has two art degrees and previously handled the media needs of the University of Wisconsin Whitewater. Presently, he handles the media needs for the shop and works in the shop with his wife.
They are the only two employees.
Theresa has a couple master’s degrees, she said. Formerly she was a middle school counselor and then worked in sales in the corporate world, traveling throughout most of the year. She also has dyed her own yarn for four years and sold it.
After making the decision to move to Rockton, they found the site the shop is presently located in, made a deal and began renovations.
“We opened February 1 and we’ve had a tremendous response from the city council, the other businesses and the residents. We’ve had so much encouragement,” Theresa said.
The shop also has talks on a variety of topics related to textiles, fabrics and more as well as featured speakers who come in from time to time.
Each week, previously, there was a Magic Maker Night for makers who sew, knit, crochet, create watercolor art, do needlepoint, make garments and more. A theme was posted each week for the Friday night events.
Theresa said she was reaching out to all (13 years old and older) with her classes to those who wanted to learn. She especially wants to encourage the younger generations who no longer learn such arts in school, she said.
Teaching appears to come naturally to the former educator.
Those who have taken other classes with her praised her for her patience.
The store hours when it reopens will be: Tuesday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Wednesday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, noon-5 p.m. Closed on Monday.
For more information, call 815-957-0467 or visit: www.brassoctopus.com
