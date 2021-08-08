BELOIT - The Beloit Police Department bolstered its ranks by welcomed four new officers to the force recently.
The Beloit Police and Fire Commission approved the probationary hiring of Victoria Bailey, Traonte K. Boulton, Kylie Murphy and Dylann Rauch at a brief meeting on Wednesday afternoon.
With the hires, the department now has two remaining sworn personnel vacancies.
The department has a total of 74 sworn personnel.
Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard said the department is planning for two retirements later this month, which would boost the vacancies to four. Millard said the department would recruit to fill positions.
"We will be opening a recruitment this month to hire additional police officers," Millard said.